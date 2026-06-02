Two weeks ago, I shared brands with great social, according to Link in Bio readers. If you read it, you know that Fishwife and Dunkin’ tied for the most mentions. The data came from the recent Very Online Survey, which we are currently building out the report for.

Speaking of, I just went through the responses to the question, “In one word, how would you describe the general sentiment among your social team right now?” The top three words were overwhelmed, tired, and exhausted—which happen to be the exact same three most-mentioned words from last year’s survey. Yikes. Full report coming soon.

Today’s newsletter features fascinating YouTube insights from Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock’s team. At the beginning of the year, the Senator’s YouTube was averaging around 7K views per month. Today it’s averaging 1M. The advice is relevant for politicians, brands, and anyone curious about how to grow on YouTube right now.

Here’s what’s inside today’s newsletter: