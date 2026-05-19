Hello! I hope everyone had a restful weekend! I spent mine deep in a spreadsheet.

In a survey last year, I asked “What is one brand account you think exemplifies great social?”. The result was a fascinating document with over 300 accounts.

I wondered how the list might shift year-over-year, so I asked the question again in this year’s Very Online Survey. I just closed the survey on Friday, but was so curious about the changes that I spent the weekend organizing and sorting the responses.

Below you’ll find a link to the list of the 438 accounts mentioned. I also pulled out some of the most interesting data points. Like the brand that unseated Duolingo for the most mentions. The politician who made it into the top 10. The B2B brands that multiple respondents called out. The surprising role Threads played.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: