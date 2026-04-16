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Shawn Witschen's avatar
Shawn Witschen
1d

I really like this quote “very rarely is anything on the internet an accident”. Lately, I have been seeing a rising artist “Stella Lefty” showing up on my social media feeds. She has a line in her music she promotes consitently and its really catchy. I listened to the song and she made it the first line of her song, even though it clearly is meant for the middle of the song. But it makes sense: the listener is there because they heard that catchy line on social media, and it grabs the listener’s attention immediately. Some may say she “finally got seen and is now getting popular,” but this is likely very strategic (and smart) and is certainly not an accident.

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Kalesha Madlani's avatar
Kalesha Madlani
1d

Loved being part of this. Thank you Rachel!

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