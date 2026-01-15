Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vikki Ross's avatar
Vikki Ross
2d

"...going viral isn’t the most important thing on social media. Reaching the intended audience and connecting to them in a meaningful way is."

💯

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
Alicia Teltz's avatar
Alicia Teltz
3d

Always! I love this!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Karten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture