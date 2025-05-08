Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dejaih Smith's avatar
Dejaih Smith
27m

Gold!! I loved how they explained the downsides that directly affect how they build community with lack of emails & other elements to keep the customer in the funnel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rachel Karten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture