Hellooooo! How are we all doing? I always feel like post-Thanksgiving for social managers is just one big sprint to get ahead for the end-of-December break.

I’m currently in a different kind of sprint: a finding a new apartment sprint. I’ve basically been planning my search around restaurants that I can eat after apartment tours—so far I’ve gone to Queen St., All Time, and Bodega Park. Turns out a chopped cheese from Bodega Park is a good mood fixer for discovering the apartment you loved online actually had SGFs (sad grey floors) IRL.

My apartment hunt, in restaurants

In other news, there are some really great new postings on the Link in Bio Job Board. We’ve got jobs at the Prison Policy Initiative, Kinda Secret, The Webby Awards, Digital Council, The Infatuation, Stanley 1913, and more.

If you are a brand looking to hire within social marketing, this job board is for you too! You can post your job listings here to get in front of the most talented social media professionals in the business.

Okay, let’s get into today’s Logged On post. As a reminder, these weekly posts are for paid subscribers only. You can learn more about a paid subscription here and, as you know, this is an educational resource that can likely be expensed through your company—template for expensing here. Today we’re covering: