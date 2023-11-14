It’s back! For today’s Logged On we’ve got a long (but still somehow incomplete) list of recent trends on brand social accounts. If you missed my last trend report in May—one of my most popular newsletters ever!—you can find it here.

Today we’re covering trends like realistic ads, clearing the feed, Shrek, private communities, face filters, the SSENSE-ification of brand social, leaving Twitter, nerding out, fake newspapers, and so much more. I mention brands like Taco Bell, Topicals, The Trevor Project, J.Crew, Fly by Jing, Liquid Death, Dieux, Reformation, Uber, The New York Botanical Garden, and lots of others. We've also got guest trend contributors like Chi Thukral, Kendall Dickieson, Wolfgang Ruth, Casey Lewis, Daniel Taroy, and Emily Sundberg. It’s juicy. Let’s dig in.