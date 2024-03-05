Is it bad that whenever Instagram is down, I feel more relaxed as a social manager? Sure, if I was launching something today I’d be stressed. But a normal day on the internet where Instagram is down? Kind of nice.

We’ve had a lot of interviews and guides lately, so I am excited to get back into a classic round up of everything you missed on brand social last week.

Before that, in one of my latest paid newsletters, you all were into a very specific iPhone rig so I thought I’d share it before the paywall so everyone could understand the magic of it.

The short version of the story is that this video went viral (2M views) of Vogue Scandinavia’s social media manager’s iPhone rig. Someone commented, “That rig is a social media manager’s maybach.” After some digging, I figured out that it was SmallRig’s All-in-One Video Kit For Smartphone Creators.

Since writing about it the other week, I have ordered it and received it. It’s amazing. I used it at a recent shoot and it delivered a super steady shot and it was so nice to have the option to use both the built in light and microphone. Highly recommend. You can order it here. (When I originally shared it, everyone said I should be getting a commission so I did use an affiliate link above!)

Okay, let’s get into today’s post! We’ll be covering: