Welcome back! Did everyone enjoy some time off? I watched over a dozen movies during the break. My record was four in one day. A few favorites were Misery, Weapons, It’s a Wonderful Life, and Sentimental Value. I also went to see Marty Supreme in theaters because I support audacious marketing.

Before we dig into today’s newsletter, I sent out my Brand Social Trend Report: Q4 2025 while a lot of us were offline for the holidays.

The report covers things like the rise of spectator social, brands creating nostalgia for the future ("me and you in 20 years"), puppets, mirror memes, horizontal videos (I know!), voice memo Reels, TikTok Shop performing for “premium” brands, and more. You can read it here.

Today’s newsletter includes: