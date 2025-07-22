Hello! Tomorrow the Instagram team and I are hosting a private video call exclusively for Link in Bio subscribers. We’ll be going deep on Reels—how ranking works, tips for increasing reach, and an early look at what’s coming to Insights. Plus, they’ll be answering questions from you! This is part of an ongoing series with Instagram to give Link in Bio readers access to the people behind one of the most important platforms for our jobs. Join us tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET by RSVPing here!

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: