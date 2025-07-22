Your social strategy needs more tension
Plus an invitation to a private call with Instagram about Reels!
Hello! Tomorrow the Instagram team and I are hosting a private video call exclusively for Link in Bio subscribers. We’ll be going deep on Reels—how ranking works, tips for increasing reach, and an early look at what’s coming to Insights. Plus, they’ll be answering questions from you! This is part of an ongoing series with Instagram to give Link in Bio readers access to the people behind one of the most important platforms for our jobs. Join us tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET by RSVPing here!
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:
Does your social strategy have tension?
Three post formats to try this week
Two post formats to retire
The follower isn’t always right
Google indexing Instagram posts shouldn’t affect your strategy
Why a social media manager publicly apologized for using AI
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.