Why the AI Action Figure Trend Is Doing Your Brand a Disservice
Plus six post formats to try this week, resume tips from a marketing recruiter, and more.
Hi! How is everyone’s Tuesday? I’m just hoping I don’t see another AI action figure on my feed today 😁. More on that later on in the newsletter. Until then, memes. I tapped the very funny @silencebrands (the meme account run by Brooklyn-based creative studio Loop) to help sum up how we're all feeling about the trend.
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:
Six post formats to try this week
Resume tips and job search advice from a marketing recruiter
Why the AI action figure trend is doing your brand a disservice
“Actual Reality” glasses and other ways brands are creatively pushing up against Big Tech on social
The coffee order that fueled Morning Brew’s Twitter tariff coverage and led to 31M impressions
One very bleak brand post
