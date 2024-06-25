Why Starface Joined Letterboxd
Plus a new section in the newsletter for things that make me go “yikes!”
Hi!! I am back in LA and speaking at VidCon later this week. Will any of you be there? I’ll be on a panel talking all about creator-brand partnerships—like emerging collaboration models, what metrics matter when it comes to sponsored posts, and more. You all know I have LOTS of thoughts on this topic, so it should be good.
This newsletter is a long one, so let’s get into it. I am covering:
Six trending post formats to try right now (yes, brands are already using “hawk tua”)
Do Reels perform better when you don’t post them to grid? An investigation
My five favorite brand posts of the week (including one that’s a Zoom recording of the marketing team doing poppers)
Four fun teaser posts for inspiration
Why Starface joined Letterboxd (mini interview!!!)
The old gap commercials that are on my mood board
The flyer trend is still going strong (and has a new addition)
Five jobs in social
Four creators brands should work with
Three creatives brands should work with
And two brand new juicy sections titled “yikes” and “oops” respectively lol
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.