Before we dive into today’s newsletter, let’s talk about the news reported by The Information that Meta is toying with the idea of launching Reels as a separate app.

Back in 2022, I wrote about why Instagram’s big Reels algorithm push wouldn’t work. I argued that “people either want a social media app to be for community (content from people you actively follow) or discovery (algorithmically relevant content).” By trying to do both, Instagram would dilute the entire experience of scrolling their app.

In January of this year, I followed up on that piece by writing, “More than two years later, Instagram still feels in limbo. A platform that’s trying to be everything to everybody. Photos and videos. Community and discovery.”

Now, Meta is considering launching Reels as a separate app. Finally, a clear separation of discovery and community. Is it too late? I asked my Instagram followers if they’d download a new video-only app. Once I dug through a lot of “NO” responses, I found a fair amount that basically said “I wouldn’t. Unless TikTok was banned.” That’s important.

The fate of TikTok will ultimately dictate the success of a standalone Reels app. If TikTok stays for good (remember they only got an extension), a separate Reels app will likely feel duplicative. If TikTok does get banned, Instagram would be smart to spin out Reels as its own app. In doing so, they must create a powerful algorithm that actually gets you, make the platform feel more casual through simple UI, and, controversially, Reels will need to be removed from Instagram to create differentiation. On the bright side, this would likely appease the people who responded to my question with “I’d be happy if the app went back to just photos.”

Timing will be everything here. If Meta releases a Reels app before TikTok gets banned, they won’t bring over the dedicated TikTokers who they so desperately need. Those early adopter posters will then set the culture of the platform—we saw this happen with Threads and it hasn’t been able to shake its “no one is funny here” reputation since. Meta should keep a Reels app in its back pocket for if and when TikTok is banned. It needs a RedNote introduction, with Instagram longevity. We’ll see if they can pull it off.

