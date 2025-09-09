I had the best time logging off with paid subscribers at the very first Los Angeles Link in Bio happy hour! I always say that the best social inspiration comes from outside the industry you work in—so it was particularly cool to see the range of roles in the room. Marketers who work at places like Netflix, MERIT, LA Kings, Pinterest, Square, Gray Malin, Yahoo, Perelel, OUAI, and so many more were all comparing screen times and exchanging tips.

Big thanks to Slate for partnering with me on it all and giving every attendee a Brick at the end of the night. I love working with brands that truly “get it”.

scenes from the los angeles link in bio happy hour at café telegrama! photos by maddy pease and florals by puni petals!

Here’s what’s inside today’s newsletter: