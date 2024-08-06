When a TikTok Trend Goes Wrong
Why Good American, Steve Madden, and more are posting apologies for participating in a recent TikTok trend.
Hi!! Hope everyone is having a wonderful start to their week. I spent the weekend in Malibu for a bachelorette. John’s Garden remains one of my favorite beach sandwiches. I also went to Nobu for the first time and the vibe is exactly how you’d imagine it (everyone is on their phones). We were told we missed RFK Jr. there by a day. Speaking of…
Today’s newsletter covers:
5 post formats to try right now
I know who is running Kamala HQ on social
People are lying about running brand accounts on TikTok
Examples of brands following the rules on Olympics-themed posts
Three photographers I want to work with
The trend that went very wrong for a handful of brands
Plus 9 tips, links, and ideas! Like a thread on why more brands should utilize "Affiliates" on X, a brand YouTube video that’s actually good, and more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.