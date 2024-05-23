I first came across Tyra Booker, Social Media Director at ILIA Beauty, because I was a fan of her work. But once I started following her on social I grew to learn she’s, of course, extremely cool.

That’s why I treated today’s interview more like a quickfire chat. I wanted allllllll of Tyra’s hot takes—her thoughts on trends, if she thinks AI is helpful, what’s inspiring her lately, her screen time, her least favorite part of working in social, and more. We talk all about ILIA social too. Let’s dive in!

Rachel Karten: First, can you tell me about your current role and any previous social (or not!) roles you've had?

Tyra Booker: I’ve worked in social, influencer and digital marketing pretty much my whole career as I started as an influencer on YouTube. I transitioned from there to work for a ton of different brands including Maybelline, Garnier, Supergoop! and more.

I’m currently the Social Director at ILIA Beauty where I help to manage social strategy for organic and paid creative across the brand including marketing, retail, global, influencer, social shoots, celebrity talent and events. Social and Influencer is really one of those jobs that's lucky to touch every part of the business.

RK: How would you describe your social media philosophy?

TB: Social, out of most roles in a business, has a direct relationship with the consumer. Social can be a reflection of what the consumer needs and wants but also who they aspire to be.

Think about how many brands have come and gone that exist off of one product alone. Gone are the days when consumers wanted to follow a brand for the product they create—they are now buying into the lifestyle the brand builds.

That's what I love to help create :) What are your brand values? How do you exist outside of the traditional product touch points? What does it mean for your brand to live beyond the industry you are a part of as a means of acquiring a new customer?

iliabeauty A post shared by @iliabeauty

RK: Okay, let’s get into some hot takes. What’s your biggest pet peeve when it comes to brand social?

TB: Trends. With platforms like TikTok, the trend cycle has never been faster. Brands that participate in trends entirely as a way of scaling their platform lose sight of the brand equity of what it means to build meaningful community within a brand.

I think if you can find a way to participate in them that feels right for your brand and also provides perspective on maybe a new way of looking at something it ends up going farther with the customer…or even better…start your own trend!

RK: Favorite platform right now?

TB: It’s been a pleasure watching how TikTok has brought the pure joy of social media back into the space. The true sense of community, laughter, and lack of importance on the amount of followers really makes it possible for anyone to go viral with something that is authentic to them—really democratizing the power of creators which has been awesome to watch.

RK: Recent campaign/post/video you worked on that you're proud of?

TB: ILIA Beauty recently garnered a 55K waitlist ahead of our newest launch Complexion Stick through a two week tease. We took a full funnel approach to activating media, influencer, social, DTC, and retail.

For the social campaign Enter Your Best Skin Era, we focused on moments of nostalgia playing on the word REWIND by leaning into camcorders, film cameras, and VHS film to tell that story.

iliabeauty A post shared by @iliabeauty

We partnered with 60+ influencers, garnered over 20M+ impressions, including Tezza to launch an Instagram filter reminiscent of the glory days of film with moody vintage tones and built in dusty grain.

Brands are beginning to take the approach of clothing drops where you build up hype prior to launch to encourage community engagement by the time of launch. Complexion Stick is my favorite product yet!

RK: Give me a peek into the mood board. What's a recent photo you saved?

TB: See above :)

It’s inspired by ILIA’s newest launch, Lip Sketch

RK: Thoughts on AI and social media?

TB: It's a super fun way of creating new visuals. I think brands like Jacquemus do a really great job of using AI to build brand equity and the dreamy world the brand lives in.

RK: What's an offline place you find inspiration for your online work?

TB: I love to take inspiration from other creative fields like music, art, architecture, and fashion whether it's attending a show or gallery exhibit.

A great book I'd recommend to help identify what this is for you is The Creative Act by Rick Rubin which points out that the internet has caused us to enter the age of creative fatigue. We have trained our brain to rely on the internet as a source of inspiration which only then inspires repetition instead of building the habit of creating new ideas.

Something as simple as taking a walk outside and noticing what you like and dislike about the colors you see or the sounds you hear can contribute to bringing to light a new and original idea. Your next best idea may be right in front of you and you might just miss it!

tyrabookerr A post shared by @tyrabookerr

RK: Best part about working in social media?

TB: Social at the end of the day is fun! A lot of people don't have the opportunity to say that about work. It's a source of laughter, inspiration, and connection.

There are no limits to what you can create or what you can do—from starting a blossoming career all from my bedroom to fundraising for a social cause to building lifelong friends, social media has given me the power to build community and exercise my creativity each and every day.

RK: Worst part about working in social media?

TB: Screen time. I find staring at any screen whether it's a phone, TV or computer to be especially draining so I really recommend prioritizing any spare time you have to be outside to recharge, be present, and connect with the world around you.

RK: Can you share your screen time?

TB: My screen time is 4 hours.

RK: Give me your favorite social media tip!

TB: If you work in social or influencer, a boss once told me to treat my Instagram profile like a resume. As silly as that sounds, it has certainly afforded me some pretty amazing opportunities.

Think about how your profile communicates both your work and interests as a way to attract future clients or relationships you hope to build.

RK: How do you protect your mental health while working in social media?

TB: 10 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes at night. That's the maximum amount of time I allow myself to spend on social media for personal reasons outside of work. Since social is a part of my job I want to protect my sanity when it comes to the habit of being online.

RK: Brand account you're crushing on right now?

TB: ILIA Beauty <3

No but seriously, I've been loving the creative approach SSENSE has been taking to the personification of luxury clothing. It helps the customer to identify their taste under the lens of humor.

I also love anything Pat McGrath creates in the beauty world. Her artistry in the makeup and fashion industry truly serves as an inspiration to us all.

patmcgrathreal A post shared by @patmcgrathreal

RK: Creator every brand should work with right now?

TB: Paloma Lanna / Paloma Wool. I just stopped by her pop-up and it was super inspiring! I love the way she shoots clothes in lifestyle, has carved out her own world in the fashion space, and built community with pop-up experiences. She has created a world for the brand, agnostic of her as a person, and is certainly someone to watch.

RK: One thing you wish more people knew about working in social media

TB: There is a lot more thought that goes into posting on Instagram or TikTok than you think :)

That’s all! For the record, my daily average screen time is 5h 36m. Be brave and share yours in the comments!