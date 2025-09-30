Last week an executive order was signed that makes way for a TikTok deal. This would transfer majority ownership to Americans and allow the app to continue operating in the United States. Names of people rumored to be involved include Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, and Rupert Murdoch. It’s also being reported that TikTok’s algorithm will be copied and retrained using U.S. user data.

I’m paying the most attention to that last part. If you scroll through the comments on any viral video on TikTok, it’s likely you’ll find someone saying “I’ve built my algorithm brick by brick”. It’s personal. Will the big bad billionaires blow it down?

While we still don’t know many details, there’s one thing I can almost guarantee: TikTok is going to feel different after the deal goes through. Some creators might outright leave. There will be paranoia posting. Brands are going to sit back. A few bricks will crumble.

I asked social media professionals to anonymously share how they are feeling about the news. This is what they told me: