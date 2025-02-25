What Is “Instagram Premium”?
Plus five post formats to try this week, how to make high-production videos perform on social, and more.
Hi! Hope everyone is having a good Tuesday. I spent the weekend watching all of the Oscar-nominated documentary shorts I could get my hands on. I know these are obviously longer than a traditional social post, but I still find them inspiring for the work we do. “Instruments of a Beating Heart” from Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari made me cry.
Other nominees include “Incident” from Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven, “The Only Girl in the Orchestra” from Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington, “I Am Ready, Warden” from Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp, and “Death by Numbers” from Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard. After watching, I happened to come across this devastating post about the effects of mass deportations on students. It felt like the TikTok version of a documentary short.
Here’s what I’ll be covering in today’s newsletter:
What is “Instagram premium”?
How to make high-production videos perform on social
Five post formats to try this week
How to join the Link in Bio Discord
A very good TikTok from Bob Baker Marionette Theater
