I am still processing how Josh wine, the Willy Wonka experience, and Moo Deng were all in 2024. Working in social media does a funny thing to time. We have to be in tune with the day-to-day trends, while still making sure we pull back to see the bigger movements happening in the space. When you think about it that way, it makes sense that Josh wine feels like three years ago—every day since (342 of them if you’re counting) there have been cultural moments we’ve had to react to. I hate the term “social never sleeps” but it’s true. That’s part of why I created Link in Bio, to give back the time you might have spent scrolling and provide the tools (and memes) you need to do your job.

Being online is fun and not at all exhausting!

Writing this newsletter has been the most rewarding job I’ve ever had—and this year I really felt I was able to make it my job job. I hosted a meet up in New York, hired talented writers to create evergreen guides, brought back the Link in Bio Compensation Survey, and was finally able to start writing on weekdays instead of weekends. Thank you to the paid subscribers who not only pay for the perks but also help fund the free interviews, essays, and everything in-between. Your support makes this all possible.

This year Link in Bio sent 95 newsletters, grew from 51K to 94K subscribers, and garnered 6M views. Since we’re all social media nerds here, the platform that drove the most traffic was Twitter—despite me barely posting any direct links in my tweets or threads. It’s proof that driving on-platform engagement leads to actual website traffic. (The majority of that traffic is likely coming from the link in my bio.) The platform that drove the most free and paid subscriptions though was LinkedIn.

What I’m most proud of is that I interviewed 36 amazing social media leaders this year. I learn so much from these conversations and am just in awe of the talented people who work in this industry. Something I am thinking about is how to bring the insights from these conversations into a fun, impactful in-person format—I think Link in Bio Summit has a nice ring to it? More on that in 2025.

For today’s newsletter, I compiled all of the best advice from this year’s interviews, plus a handful of tips from my own work. Let’s dig in.