What Happens When a Brand Steals Your Work
Plus three brand-safe TikTok trends, thoughts on hiding like counts, and more.
Hi! Hope you all had a good weekend! I spent mine eating enchiladas at El Coyote, going to a show at The Groundlings, and cooking this comforting doenjang-jjigae recipe from Maangchi.
I just realized last week’s interview with Zaria Parvez from Duolingo is officially Link in Bio’s most-read interview ever! I personally can’t stop thinking about how Duo, the owl mascot, has his own seamstress for making custom outfits. You can read the full interview here!
Speaking of interviews, today’s newsletter has a few really great mini interviews. I talk to the Alex Mill social team about their recent campaign, which is built around the popular Grease song “You’re The One That I Want”. (Yes, I asked about how they were able to legally use it.) And then I spoke with Leslie Kirchhoff, who runs Disco Cubes, about what happens when a brand steals your work. Here’s everything we’ll be covering today:
Alex Mill’s recent social campaign featured a popular song. How?
Three brand-safe trends
Capybara content is coming
What happens when a brand steals your photos
Should our brand turn off Instagram like visibility?
Brands are riffing on Rhode’s lip gloss phone case
I love this TikTok series from the mayor of Boston
Three influencers I’d work with right now
Plus 20 quick links and social ideas! Including an informative TikTok from Golden Goose about why their sneakers are dirty, a good tweet from Apple TV, a very serious video from Mammoth Mountain, and more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.