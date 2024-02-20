Hi! Hope you all had a good weekend! I spent mine eating enchiladas at El Coyote, going to a show at The Groundlings, and cooking this comforting doenjang-jjigae recipe from Maangchi.

I just realized last week's interview with Zaria Parvez from Duolingo is officially Link in Bio's most-read interview ever! I personally can't stop thinking about how Duo, the owl mascot, has his own seamstress for making custom outfits.

Speaking of interviews, today’s newsletter has a few really great mini interviews. I talk to the Alex Mill social team about their recent campaign, which is built around the popular Grease song “You’re The One That I Want”. (Yes, I asked about how they were able to legally use it.) And then I spoke with Leslie Kirchhoff, who runs Disco Cubes, about what happens when a brand steals your work. Here’s everything we’ll be covering today: