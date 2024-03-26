I have spent the last year looking for an apartment. As anyone who has moved knows, it takes over your life. Scouring Zillow for listings and receiving texts from friends with new “for rent” signs on their block. Clearly my algorithm caught on because my TikTok is now filled with realtors like Felipe Crook and Michael Craft. I watch their TikToks in hopes that my future apartment might magically show up on my feed.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, I follow several real estate agents who post beautiful mid-century homes for sale. I am not exactly sure how they entered my algorithm (I unfortunately am not in the market for a five million dollar Brentwood home) but it’s clear real estate agents are investing a lot more in social media these days. For example, the agent Daria Greenbaum just announced a candle with Flamingo Estate. The caption reads, “You’ll find it burning now, in all of our listings and in the homes of our beloved clients.” Rob Kallick of Take Sunset has an impressive 117K followers on Instagram. I find myself snooping to see which of my mutuals are liking certain homes of his—commenting things like “Wow I love her 🤩” and “Best neighborhood!”.

So when a broker called me to let me know we got the apartment we wanted (yay!) and also mentioned that he subscribed to my newsletter after seeing it on my application, I shouldn’t have been so surprised. I asked him if he felt like he needed to be on social media to keep up with more “online” agents—the giant exasperated sigh he let out in response told me everything I needed to know.

Our conversation reminded me of the answer I give when entrepreneurs or small business owners ask if they have to be on social media. No, you don’t have to. Being on social media should never be mandatory (especially if you don’t like it!) but you get out of it what you put into it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if realtors like Rob Kallick and Michael Craft have greatly benefitted from their online presence. It’s a marketing lever that they now get to pull.

I like to remind people that they have options when it comes to social! Don’t want to show your face? Try personality-filled VO. Not in the mood to talk at all? Put music you dig over your clips. I always say that if you can find a way to participate on social that still feels true to you, that’s the magic. You might just get a Flamingo Estate candle collab.

Okay, let’s get into today’s newsletter. I’ll be covering: