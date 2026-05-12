Good morning! I recently caught up with social media exec Jai Dattani and can’t stop thinking about something he said. He mentioned that every big idea goes down the “corridor of compromise”. It’s a phrase an old colleague introduced him to. The gauntlet of tweaks, questions, and feedback that every bold pitch gets put through. I am sure we are all too familiar with it. How do you ensure the parts that make the idea the idea survive? I asked him below.

Here’s what else is in today’s newsletter:

Is Instagram allowing more than six accounts to collab post?

My favorite prompt for brainstorming brand partnerships

Why the B2B company Air is hosting a Boy Throb concert

I talked to the non-profit that just launched a social show

Four post formats to try this week

Before we dive in, I am a few people away from hitting the respondent goal for the Very Online Survey. Think of it like a pulse check on the social media industry. The more survey responses, the more helpful the final report. Will you take 10 minutes to fill it out here?