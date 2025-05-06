The Tools (And Snacks) That Got Social Editors Through The Met Gala
Plus a conversation with the KIND team on their viral logo unveiling, four post formats to try this week, and a happy hour invite.
Hi! I’ll be in New York next week and am hosting a small happy hour for paid subscribers. There will be wine, cheese, and daily average screen time comparisons. You can find more details later on in today’s newsletter. Hope to see you there!
Here’s what I’m covering today:
I asked social editors from places like Vanity Fair, Variety, and more to share one item/tool/tech/snack that came in handy while covering the Met Gala
I spoke to the KIND team about their viral logo unveiling video
Four post formats to try this week
Inside InStyle’s latest social series (featuring a mini interview!)
An influencer activation that felt more like bribery than marketing
