In 2021 I cobbled together a quick Social Media Compensation Survey that would end up being filled out by over 2,000 people. I heard from so many subscribers that the data helped them negotiate a raise and understand their worth. Despite its scrappiness, I still consider it one of the most important projects I have worked on for Link in Bio. Which is why I am bringing it back and making it better than ever.

The 2024 Social Media Compensation Survey aims to create a benchmark of what compensation you can expect for each role in social media—including social media managers, community managers, social video producers (and hosts), social copywriters, and more. We will also be looking at how different aspects of your life and work—like gender, geography, and race—affect how much you make. It should only take 5-10 minutes to fill out and is completely anonymous. You can fill it out here.

A big piece of why this survey is so important is salary transparency. Knowing how much others doing similar work are being paid empowers everyone to ask for fair compensation for their work, especially in an industry where the majority of employees are women. Being open about how much money we're all making helps to close the wage gap amongst gender, race, and other biases.

After this survey is conducted, we'll be publishing a newsletter with lots of raw data, interesting findings, and charts breaking it all down. Importantly, we will be sending this survey out on an annual basis to make sure it is always up to date and to understand year-over-year trends.

I’ve brought on Mitch Goldstein to help me design and run this survey. He’s worked in social media for over 12 years, spending time at places like Bloomberg and TIME, and is also skilled at research and data. If you’re in the Link in Bio Discord, you’re already familiar with how brilliant he is. I am excited to be working with him on this!

You can fill out the 2024 Social Media Compensation Survey here. Thank you so much for taking the time!

