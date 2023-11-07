The Products That Make Us Better Social Managers
Make this list, check it twice, then ask your manager for the company credit card.
Hi! How is everyone doing? I spent yesterday catching up on social media news. Here are a few stories I enjoyed:
Facebook will let creators test different versions of Reels. I am waiting to hear back from Meta on if this will be available for business accounts as well.
Millennial meme marketing must end from. Sometimes when I write captions I find myself defaulting to classic Millennial speak—then I tell myself I can do better!
The hot new thing in social media is here. Again. NY Times digs into Lapse, a photo app with the tagline “friends not followers.” It had its launch in 2021 but, after a rerelease, it has shot to No. 2 in the United States on the Apple App Store’s free chart.
Okay, let’s dig into today’s newsletter!
I asked a bunch of social media pros what physical products make them better at their job. The result is a curated list of 17 essential tools—no affiliate links, just honest recommendations. There’s the phone case that saved someone’s pinky (IYKYK), a chair that stops someone from looking like this, the teleprompter tool that lets you read a script while recording video, and lots more.
