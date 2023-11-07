Hi! How is everyone doing? I spent yesterday catching up on social media news. Here are a few stories I enjoyed:

Okay, let’s dig into today’s newsletter!

I asked a bunch of social media pros what physical products make them better at their job. The result is a curated list of 17 essential tools—no affiliate links, just honest recommendations. There’s the phone case that saved someone’s pinky (IYKYK), a chair that stops someone from looking like this, the teleprompter tool that lets you read a script while recording video, and lots more.