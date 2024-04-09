I’m back in New York! So far I’ve eaten delicious short rib galbi from Banchan by Sunny at Achilles Heel, a cheesesteak from Fedoroff's Roast Pork, and various cakes at Andy Baraghani and Keith Pollock’s beautiful wedding. As always, I’m sharing it all on my Instagram.

This week I’m speaking at Social Media Week, hosting a fun dinner with the Threads team, and throwing the very first Link in Bio Happy Hour. I can’t wait to meet everyone!

Let’s dive into this today’s newsletter. Here’s what we’ll be covering: