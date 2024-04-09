The Olipop Contest Drama, Explained
Plus a fun tweet format from Xbox, social managers infantilizing themselves for content, and more.
I’m back in New York! So far I’ve eaten delicious short rib galbi from Banchan by Sunny at Achilles Heel, a cheesesteak from Fedoroff's Roast Pork, and various cakes at Andy Baraghani and Keith Pollock’s beautiful wedding. As always, I’m sharing it all on my Instagram.
This week I’m speaking at Social Media Week, hosting a fun dinner with the Threads team, and throwing the very first Link in Bio Happy Hour. I can’t wait to meet everyone!
Let’s dive into this today’s newsletter. Here’s what we’ll be covering:
I interviewed someone who visited the Dodgers’ “social media center” aka the social media manager zoo
A fun tweet format from Xbox
Five habits creators should practice for growth and engagement
She didn’t get into UCLA, so her fans took to the comments section
Two recent brand and creator collabs I loved
The simple video tweak that got this account 1.5M views in 24 hours
The Olipop contest drama, explained
Can we stop infantilizing social media managers for content?!
Plus 10 quick links and social ideas!