While so much has changed throughout the 12 years I’ve worked in social media, one thing has remained constant: my iPhone is still my most important tool. I couldn’t do my job without it. I’m not sure my job would exist without it. You all agree. “iPhone” was one of the top answers to the question of What is one piece of tech or gear that you would recommend to others in the industry? in Link in Bio’s Very Online Survey. Our seven-hour screen time proves it.

Yesterday Apple invited me to Cupertino for their annual Worldwide Developers Conference. I spent the day walking around with Feed Me’s

and learning about all of the new updates. I think social managers will be very happy with the changes to the Photos app. They are bringing back separate tabs for Library and for Collections, making it easier to find that screenshot you just took or a video from a few months back. Related, they streamlined the Camera app. The only two options that show up now are “photo” and “video”—you’ll have to swipe the tool bar to uncover modes like “cinematic” and “portrait”. My most unexpected takeaway from the day is that I feel like I could do the majority of my job from an iPad now. It’s tempting.

Apple Park, Selfie with Tim Cook, and Touring with Emily Sundberg

I ended the day in an impressive content studio that Apple popped up just for the event. It was filled with a production team, multiple iPhone rigs on giant tripods, and a live feed streaming onto a Studio Display. All for social media. My people! I watched as creator Oren John interviewed Apple's Vice President of Human Interface Design Alan Dye. The team all working diligently in the background to capture every angle and deliver files instantaneously. I’ve worked in social media for over a decade, but I have never just observed like this. I’m usually in it—hands full of phones and cords. The distance from it all reminded why I love my career in social media. We work hard to make the internet fun. I’m grateful to Apple for the tools and the perspective.

Today’s newsletter covers:

The New York bar with a stellar video strategy

Five post formats to try this week

Why brands need to decide if they are a Fast Brand or a Slow Brand on social

The post everyone DMed me this week

Inside the viral Kerrygold butter brand trip

An Instagram Edits feature I’m really excited about

Before we dive in, there are lots of great new roles on the Link in Bio Job Board. Puck is hiring a Social Media Manager, McCann New York is hiring a Social Strategy Director, Experiment is hiring a Associate Manager, Social Media, and Later is hiring a Director of Social Media & Influencer. Check out all of the job postings here.