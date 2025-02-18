I saw a post that claimed you can tell something was written by AI if it includes lots of em dashes. As a frequent em dash user, I’d like to formally state that I do not use AI to write this newsletter. Sorry that I find “—” to be the perfect punctuation!

Is now a good time to admit that I’ve actually never used ChatGPT or any sort of generative AI tool? It’s a fact that causes people to tell me I’m going to “fall behind”. I personally believe the hours spent working through big ideas is time well spent. Creative work isn’t always efficient! Weird sentence structure adds personality! Side effects of being a stubborn Aquarius, I suppose.

Obviously I enjoyed this article shared in the Link in Bio Discord about a study that showed “as humans increasingly rely on generative AI in their work, they use less critical thinking, which can ‘result in the deterioration of cognitive faculties that ought to be preserved.’” Makes you think!

Today’s newsletter covers: