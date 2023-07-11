Hey hey hey! Hope everyone is doing well. I’m not traveling for the rest of July and am so happy about it. Bookmarking lots of recipes I want to cook this month. Last week I made

’s amazing

. So tasty.

In today’s Logged On we are covering:

Social managers making their “boss” the main character

Shinola actually made their April Fool’s Day joke

Four accounts on Threads I am digging

Why Threads are feeling cheugy

A very important legal PSA

Me on CNBC lol

That Maybelline video

The TikTok account that’s giving me hope for online storytelling

A bad brand TikTok

Trending on Threads: Getting in Trouble With Your Boss

We all know that “going rogue” is a full blown strategy at this point, right? Okay, good.

Still, large brands are “going rogue” on Threads—and then posting that they are getting in trouble for it. Or pretending like they are getting in trouble for it? Either way, audiences are eating it up.

Replies to these types of posts turn into unwavering support for the social manager: “here to vouch for you”, “hi boss if you’re reading this, we love the person behind this page please keep them”, “praying for you.”

Nothing brings people together like a common enemy of “boss”. But the reality is that the “boss” of most of the social pros that run these accounts has likely signed off on this strategy and is in full support. I even saw an exec of one of the above companies reposting the brand’s Thread posts over the weekend.

All I know is that if you’re *actually* about to get in trouble with your boss, you probably aren’t posting about it.

There seems to be a “chaotic social brand” playbook at this point—and getting in trouble with your “boss” is just one of the moves you can make. For audiences, it still works.