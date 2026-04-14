The agency creating "fan pages" for brands
Plus four post formats to try, Instagram's Explore page change, digitally handmade video editing, and more.
Good morning! I’m speaking at Cannes Lions this year. It’s website official and everything! More soon on the topic of the talk and who I’m doing it with. If you’ll also be at the festival and want to work together, shoot an email to rachelkartengroup@caa.com.
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:
I spoke to the agency behind @arbysboys and @not_spiritairlines
The Instagram Explore page is changing…
Why I’m bullish on ShopMy’s new Substack
Four post formats to try this week
The skincare brand YouTube channel that got 8M views in 30 days
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