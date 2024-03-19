I am so thrilled to be speaking at ADWEEK's Social Media Week this year! I’ll be participating in a roundtable discussion on the latest digital trends with Jayde Powell (who I interviewed here!) and Peyton Dix (whose interview is coming soon!). I know we’ll all come with some sharp takes. You can learn more about Social Media Week and all of the programming here. I am also planning a very fun Link in Bio event while I am in town, so stay tuned for more on that!

A few of the speakers at this year’s Social Media Week

On a much more personal note, I wanted to share some small good news. Ever since I had my basal cell carcinoma (a form of skin cancer) removed in 2022, I’ve had to go in for skin checks every six months (something I’ll have to do for the rest of my life). I had my most recent one last week and, for the first time in two years, they didn’t find anything suspicious to biopsy. I’m celebrating that as a win! I bring this up to remind you to do regular skin checks at your dermatologist and advocate for yourself if you notice any changes.

Okay, back to the newsletter. Here’s what I’ll be covering today: