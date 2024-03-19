Start Your Videos Like This
Plus SET Active's TikTok problem, the NBA team with cinematic videos, and more.
I am so thrilled to be speaking at ADWEEK's Social Media Week this year! I’ll be participating in a roundtable discussion on the latest digital trends with Jayde Powell (who I interviewed here!) and Peyton Dix (whose interview is coming soon!). I know we’ll all come with some sharp takes. You can learn more about Social Media Week and all of the programming here. I am also planning a very fun Link in Bio event while I am in town, so stay tuned for more on that!
On a much more personal note, I wanted to share some small good news. Ever since I had my basal cell carcinoma (a form of skin cancer) removed in 2022, I’ve had to go in for skin checks every six months (something I’ll have to do for the rest of my life). I had my most recent one last week and, for the first time in two years, they didn’t find anything suspicious to biopsy. I’m celebrating that as a win! I bring this up to remind you to do regular skin checks at your dermatologist and advocate for yourself if you notice any changes.
Okay, back to the newsletter. Here’s what I’ll be covering today:
The video intro technique that brands should try
If you want more people to take photos of your store I have just the idea!
Let’s talk about Instagram’s reliance on TikTok
This NBA team’s social videos are flooded with comments like “Get the media team a ring too 🔥” and “We win this year, social media team need rings too! Wow!”
The problem with SET Active’s company culture-focused TikTok account
Plus 12 quick links and social ideas! Like the rare podcast Reel that didn’t annoy me, the stylist that broke down her Oscars work in a fun way, my thoughts on “Factor meals”, and more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.