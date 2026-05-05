Something is happening on Facebook
Why social managers are bullish on the platform right now.
Hello! I am back in Los Angeles after a delightful week in New York. I spoke at a Google social team offsite, ate lots of seafood at Abuqir in Astoria, and took new headshots with the talented Emma Trim.
Big thank you to everyone who has already taken this year’s Very Online Survey. Think of it like a social media pulse check. We’re already getting some great responses that will help all of us do our jobs better. I loved the advice one respondent shared to “review your drafts in a busy elevator because that's the mental state viewers are in when they encounter your post.” We’ll be collecting answers for another week or so. Please fill it out here!
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:
Is Facebook back?
What Loewe’s former TikTok lead is up to
The shareable post format that’s all over my feed right now
Five post ideas to try this week
I asked LinkedIn about their PDF quality compression issues
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.