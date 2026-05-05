Hello! I am back in Los Angeles after a delightful week in New York. I spoke at a Google social team offsite, ate lots of seafood at Abuqir in Astoria, and took new headshots with the talented Emma Trim.

Big thank you to everyone who has already taken this year’s Very Online Survey. Think of it like a social media pulse check. We’re already getting some great responses that will help all of us do our jobs better. I loved the advice one respondent shared to “review your drafts in a busy elevator because that's the mental state viewers are in when they encounter your post.” We’ll be collecting answers for another week or so. Please fill it out here!

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: