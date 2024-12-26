Hi! Hope everyone is having a great week. I’ve been staying off my phone by spending lots of time cooking. Beef tenderloin! Zuni Café’s roast chicken! Latkes! I’ve also finally had some brain space to start planning all of the Link in Bio events happening next year. More on that soon.

Today’s newsletter is a fun one. Every year I put together my social media management ins and outs for the coming year—you can view last year’s here and this year’s below. They are always highly opinionated and very subjective, which means you shouldn’t take them too seriously.

Here’s everything else I’ll be covering: