Hi! Hope everyone is having a great week. I’ve been staying off my phone by spending lots of time cooking. Beef tenderloin! Zuni Café’s roast chicken! Latkes! I’ve also finally had some brain space to start planning all of the Link in Bio events happening next year. More on that soon.
Today’s newsletter is a fun one. Every year I put together my social media management ins and outs for the coming year—you can view last year’s here and this year’s below. They are always highly opinionated and very subjective, which means you shouldn’t take them too seriously.
Here’s everything else I’ll be covering:
The 2025 version of one of my favorite social media resources is live
5 post formats to try this week...or next!
The artist that’s creating posts for J.Crew, Saie, and more
Porsche is on every brand’s mood board
The short-form video format that I’m keeping an eye on
8 links, tips, and ideas! Like how to schedule DMs, a very good political campaign video, and more.
