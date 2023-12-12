Hi everyone! Hope you all had beautiful weekends! I made dumplings from MìLà, went to a really fun Westholme x Lasita x Kasama dinner, and even met a few of you at the Poog live podcast.

a few highlights from the weekend!

I also added some new roles to the Link in Bio Job Board, like a Social Media Manager at Lionsgate, Head of Social at Calm (salary range of $139,500-$195,300 FYI), and Community Manager at Oatly. Brands, you can also post your job listings here to get in front of the most talented social media professionals in the business.

Today is a short, sweet, and fun one! Last year I shared my social media ins and outs for 2023 and it was one of my most popular posts. So this year I am doing a big ins and outs for 2024 here in the newsletter.

Last year’s social media management ins and outs

This isn’t some serious social media predictions post—I find most of those kind of outdated anyway. You can expect hot takes, silly ideas, and harsh realities.

As a side note (and on the topic of outdated trend reports), I am obsessed with Pinterest predicting this for next year: “This trend takes two ooey-gooey, treat-yourself favorites and marries them to make mouth-watering, melty mashups like ‘burger quesadillas’ and ‘pizza pot pies.’ Gen X and Boomers will feast on this all-new food fusion in 2024.” What’s old is new again on the internet—this “trend” is very much giving 2016 Buzzfeed Tasty! Although shout out to Link in Bio’s branding for being ahead on the “hot metals” trend lol.

Okay, let’s get into the big list of ins and outs!