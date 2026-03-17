Hello from Austin. I spoke on a panel at SXSW on Sunday, but many of the highlights of my time here have been the non-conference things. Dinner at Birdie’s with Emily Sundberg and Casey Lewis. Watching Caleb Hearon play baseball at The Long Time. Buying silk pants at perfectly-curated ByGeorge.

The biggest highlight was hosting a joint Link in Bio and After School subscriber happy hour at Nickel City. I loved meeting so many of you! Thank you to Nuuly for partnering with us on it.

photos by cristina fisher!

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:

I talk to Jeremy Carrasco (@showtoolsai) about how AI-generated content is breaking down the inherent social media social contract

The hook that took a video from 166K views to 18.5M views

Five post formats to try this week

The video framework more brands should utilize

Is Facebook back…?

Quick reminder that I’m running a sale to celebrate five years of writing Link in Bio. All annual subscriptions will be 20% off until March 20th, 2026. That’s $16 off, or two free months. The paid tier gets access to weekly strategy emails (like the one today!), quarterly trend reports, a running list of post ideas, and an invite to the Link in Bio Discord. Upgrade your subscription here.