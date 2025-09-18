Hope you don’t mind the forward question, but I wouldn’t ask if it wasn’t important. Over the past few years, Link in Bio has conducted social media compensation surveys. Each time we’ve received thousands of responses that help paint a clear picture of how much social media professionals are making. I can’t think of another resource like it.

The reports have helped people negotiate raises and advocate for more headcount. It’s one of the newsletter projects I am most proud of. For the first time, we’ll be using the results from this year’s survey to compare it against last year’s to really understand how the data is trending.

Please fill out the 2025 Social Media Compensation Survey here and help Link in Bio create a benchmark of what compensation you can expect for each role in social media. It should only take 5-10 minutes and is completely anonymous. The more survey responses we get, the more helpful the final report will be.

Fill out the survey!

A big piece of why this survey is so important is salary transparency. Knowing how much others doing similar work are being paid empowers everyone to ask for fair compensation for their work. Here’s a message I received: “I wanted to let you know that your compensation survey is actually helping us get raises we deserve. I was able to leverage the survey to get an *additional* raise behind my regular performance review. So thank you!!!!!”

After this survey is conducted, we'll be publishing a newsletter with lots of raw data and charts breaking it all down. Like I mentioned, we’ll also reporting on year-over-year trends.

I’ve brought back Mitch Goldstein to help me design and run this survey. He’s worked in social media for over 12 years, spending time at places like Bloomberg and TIME, and is also skilled at research and data. If you’re in the Link in Bio Discord, you’re already familiar with how brilliant he is.

You can fill out the 2025 Social Media Compensation Survey here. Thank you so much for taking the time and please share it with any friends who also work in this industry!