Should Your Brand Post This Week?
Plus my favorite memes about working in social, The Brian Jordan Alvarez School of Marketing, and more.
Hi everyone! I know, a rare Monday newsletter send. I figured you wouldn’t care too much about brand social for the rest of the week after tomorrow. Still, I wanted to send something for those of us who still need to work on content calendars and future posts.
This is the only newsletter I'll be sending this week but you can always get more social tips and ideas in the Link in Bio Discord
Here’s what I’ll be covering today:
Should your brand post this week?
My favorite memes about working in social
Five post formats for your brand to try
Treat your Instagram carousel posts like a short story (with a few examples!)
The Brian Jordan Alvarez School of Marketing
Six links, tips, and ideas! Like a very good crisis comms post from McDonald’s, the brand that partnered with a snail, and more.
