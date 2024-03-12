Should Your Brand Be on Reddit?
Plus my thoughts on a TikTok ban, five fun post ideas, and more.
First of all, congrats to all the entertainment social media pros who are wrapping out awards season. I personally loved following Vanity Fair’s Associate Social Media Manager Burake Teshome (who I interviewed when she was in college!) as she documented what it’s like to do social at these events. A few favorite screenshots below. (I asked her how many external batteries she had at The Oscars and it was two, including a fully charged phone.)
I also just added a bunch of great new jobs to the Link in Bio Job Board. There are roles from places like Kosas, Tulip, Icelandic Provisions, Madewell, and more. Check out the job board here.
Alright. Let’s get into today’s newsletter. I’ll be covering:
Brands are taking TikTok trends and applying them to other platforms
With Reddit Pro, the platform welcomes brands (featuring a short interview with Reddit's Chief Marketing and Consumer Experience Officer, Roxy Young!)
5 post ideas based on recent popular videos
This pizza shop accidentally created a TikTok reality show
Why a TikTok ban would ruin other platforms
Brilliant advice on experimentation from the Link in Bio Discord
Plus 14 quick links and social ideas! Like test grading TikToks, a smart post-Oscars BTS moment, a new series from Amtrak, and more.
