Hi! Hope everyone was able to take some time off and relax over the long weekend. For any subscribers who were deep in BFCM-land the past few days, you did great now go take a nap. My only sale purchase was a 12-pack of BjornQorn. I feel absolutely amazing about it.

For those who may have missed it in the holiday shuffle, I relaunched the Link in Bio Job Board!

It’s got a careful curation of some of the best social roles out there right now—like a TikTok Content Creator at Quinn where the starting base salary is $135,000. I’ll be updating it often and brands can also post their job listing on it here.

Link in Bio Job Board

Let’s get into today’s newsletter! I am going to be talking about the one mistake I see brands make when working with influencers. It may seem obvious but fixing this has helped sponsored posts I’ve worked on perform so much better! The newsletter will cover:

The mistake (with examples from brands)

The fix (with examples of brands)

15 things influencers wish they could tell brands (featuring anonymized interviews with over a dozen influencers whose accounts range from 12K to 3M followers)

Let’s jump in!