Hi everyone! Dunkin’ is already teasing pumpkin spice season, which is my version of the leaves changing. I will, personally, be trying to extend summer for as long as possible. As part of that mission, I went up to Los Olivos for the weekend and had the most perfect two-hour lunch at Bell’s filled with sweet tomatoes, McDonald’s-y french fries (a good thing), and crisp white wine.

buckwheat crepe with jambon, cherry tomatoes, chevre, and dijonnaise + steak tartare with fries

Let’s jump into today’s newsletter. I’ll be covering: