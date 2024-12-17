Hi! Hope everyone is having a great Tuesday. Over the weekend I decided that Cartier is the winner of brand social this year. Not because they did anything revolutionary on their own account, but because they somehow made it onto every other brand account. Thanks to the flat lay-ification of Instagram and brands commissioning The Millennial Decorator to shoot for them, the watch company was in my feed weekly. The posts below are from seven different brands—across industries like beauty, travel, tech, and fashion. They all feature a Cartier watch. I’ll admit I looked up how much a Baignoire costs.

Brands like J.Crew, Sidia, Merit, Summer Fridays, Casetify, Samsonite, Warby Parker, and more featured Cartier in their posts

In today’s newsletter, I am covering: