Memes Work
Plus everything you missed in social last week.
Helloooo! Today’s newsletter is decidedly not Super Bowl focused. It’s done. It’s over. And the reality is that most breakdowns of strategies are only helpful to a handful of large, high-spending brands. Speaking of, I need to see Poppi’s finances.
Today’s newsletter is going to cover:
Why memes work (with evidence!)
I asked Wilfie & Nell about the effects…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.