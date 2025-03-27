Is The Ordinary Selling Eggs Rotten Marketing?
Plus five post formats to try, my favorite wireless mic, Duolingo's new writers' room, and more.
Good morning! I am on my way to New Orleans right now. Very excited to finally try the fried bologna sandwich from Turkey and the Wolf. I feel like when you work in social, certain assets are seared into your brain from sharing them over and over again. Turkey and the Wolf was Bon Appétit’s best new restaurant in 2017, which meant we, the social team, stared at a lot of photos of their food. The below shot of their potato chip-piled sandwich was scheduled on DashHudson more times than I can count. I’ve wanted to try it ever since, and can’t wait to fulfill the craving almost eight years later.
Here’s what I’ll be covering in today’s newsletter:
Is The Ordinary selling eggs rotten marketing?
Five post formats to try
A peek inside Duolingo’s new writers’ room
What happened when Doritos joined Bluesky
My favorite wireless mic
A very relatable Partiful post
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.