Good morning! I am on my way to New Orleans right now. Very excited to finally try the fried bologna sandwich from Turkey and the Wolf. I feel like when you work in social, certain assets are seared into your brain from sharing them over and over again. Turkey and the Wolf was Bon Appétit’s best new restaurant in 2017, which meant we, the social team, stared at a lot of photos of their food. The below shot of their potato chip-piled sandwich was scheduled on DashHudson more times than I can count. I’ve wanted to try it ever since, and can’t wait to fulfill the craving almost eight years later.

Photo by the very talented Alex Lau !

Here’s what I’ll be covering in today’s newsletter: