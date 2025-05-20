Is Adweek's 'Social Media Week' Worth It?
I talked to attendees. Plus four post formats to try, the role of art direction in good social, and more!
Hi! Thank you to everyone who came out to last week’s Link in Bio Happy Hour for paid subscribers! It was so fun to see past interviewees like Alice Chen from Away, Casey Betts from The Whitney, Christina Vittas from Sesame Workshop (a.k.a. Elmo), Paula Perez from Oatly, Byron Stewart from Team Epiphany (and wonderful newsletter), and too many more to name. Plus I got to chat with so many smart subscribers and Discord members. Macy Gilliam from Morning Brew wrote after: “truly have never been to an industry event that i enjoyed as much as this one!!!” Let’s do it again.
Today’s newsletter covers:
Four post formats to try this week
Is Adweek’s Social Media Week conference worth it? I talked to attendees…
How the Chargers social team won the schedule release
What does a “Social Media Art Director” do?
My favorite resource for art direction trends
How to join the Link in Bio Discord
