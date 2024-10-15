Helloooo! I am writing this from Miami, where I just wrapped up my presentation at Adobe MAX. I talked about Moo Deng and finding your brand’s universal truth and how to get in the algorithm “fast lane”. I’ll share a slide from it later on in the newsletter!

talked about memes at adobe max!

I have mainly spent my time here prepping and making last minute presentation tweaks, but I popped out for a long breakfast with Dianna Cohen, the founder of the hair care brand Crown Affair. We hadn’t seen each other since junior year of high school and I loved hearing her talk about social from a founder’s perspective. We also discussed her viral air-dry method that I use daily.

I haven’t gotten to spend as much time outside of the hotel and conference as I’d like to so I am going to take today to try some spots that were recommended. I’m also grabbing dinner with Elizabeth Jaime, who owns Calma Floral and was one of my first newsletter interviews. It’s also not too late to tell me where your favorite Cuban sandwich is!

Okay, let’s dig into today’s newsletter. I’ll be covering: