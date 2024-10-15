If You Miss Parks and Rec, Might I Suggest the City of Boise on TikTok?
Plus eight post formats to try this week, why I am changing my tune on trending sounds, and more.
Helloooo! I am writing this from Miami, where I just wrapped up my presentation at Adobe MAX. I talked about Moo Deng and finding your brand’s universal truth and how to get in the algorithm “fast lane”. I’ll share a slide from it later on in the newsletter!
I have mainly spent my time here prepping and making last minute presentation tweaks, but I popped out for a long breakfast with Dianna Cohen, the founder of the hair care brand Crown Affair. We hadn’t seen each other since junior year of high school and I loved hearing her talk about social from a founder’s perspective. We also discussed her viral air-dry method that I use daily.
I haven’t gotten to spend as much time outside of the hotel and conference as I’d like to so I am going to take today to try some spots that were recommended. I’m also grabbing dinner with Elizabeth Jaime, who owns Calma Floral and was one of my first newsletter interviews. It’s also not too late to tell me where your favorite Cuban sandwich is!
Okay, let’s dig into today’s newsletter. I’ll be covering:
Eight post formats to try this week
Why I am changing my tune on brands using trending music
Plus a list of 10 brands that don’t use trending music but make awesome video content!
A mini interview with the social media manager for the City of Boise
Three creators I want to work with
6 links, ideas, and tips! Like the bakery that is no longer allowing photos, the “scream for ice cream” campaign, a good quote tweet, and more.
