Hello from old me! I am traveling this week but have made sure there will be no disturbances to our regularly scheduled newsletter programming.

Before we dive into today’s send, if you haven’t filled out The 2024 Social Media Compensation Survey yet, could I ask you to do that right now? It should only take 5-10 minutes, is completely anonymous, and will help Link in Bio create a salary benchmark for all social media roles. Thank you to the 1,400+ people who have already filled it out!

Today’s newsletter covers: