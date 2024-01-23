The accidental theme of this newsletter is awareness. When I first started working in this industry, I would get frustrated that I couldn’t clearly attribute success on social to direct purchases of a product. Sure, both lines were going up but it wasn’t always easy to say this specific post led to this many sales. But the longer I worked in social, the more I understood that attribution would never tell the full story of social media’s purpose—even with the most advanced tracking methods.

The biggest thing that helped me recognize the power of awareness as a metric was putting myself in the shoes of a consumer. Almost all of my purchases start with awareness marketing—hearing a Ghia ad on a podcast I’m listening to, coming across an organic TikTok from Scrub Daddy, watching an influencer I love cook with Smallhold mushrooms. Those awareness seeds are powerful! And I’m excited to talk about them in today’s newsletter, where I’ll be covering the effects of the Josh wine memes, the solo stove drama, and Hinge’s recent collab.

exactly

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in today’s newsletter: