Hi everyone!! Hope we all had a restful, offline weekend. I am currently deep in wedding mode—I’m getting married in less than two weeks! I can’t wait. This past weekend I ate arayes at Avi Cue, made this white chicken chili, and read this really good article about having taste.

The above article reminded me of something I’ve been thinking about a lot but have trouble putting into words. Let me try: Are TikTok trends a “trend” because lots of people are actually doing the thing or are they a trend because it gets you views to participate? Does that make sense? Let’s take the Joe and the Juice viral tunacado. Was it popular on TikTok because it’s so good and everyone wanted to talk about it? Or was it popular because creators knew if they posted a video reviewing it that it would perform well? I don’t think we can talk about online trends (especially in media) without also talking about the motivation of doing that trend. Participating in trends get you views, and views are gold on TikTok. Okay sorry if that didn’t make sense, let’s get into this week’s Logged On.

