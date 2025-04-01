Hi! Happy April Fools Day—a holiday that I’m fairly certain only brands care about. I think Yahoo making their touch grass keyboard real is smart, Dunkin going anti-prank is clever, and Olipop teasing ranch-flavored soda is revolting. Last year I reported on brands posting their April Fools jokes as early as mid-March, so I’m just glad everyone tightened things up this year and didn’t try to turn the holiday into an entire month again.

Yahoo sent me my very own touch grass keyboard.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: