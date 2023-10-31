Helloooooo. How is everyone doing? I spent the weekend celebrating my mom’s 70th birthday. It was lovely and we had the best devil’s food cake from Roxanne Rosensteel. Despite not getting to dress up in any Halloween costumes myself, I did force my dogs to wear strawberry outfits and wigs (see below). I also dug into my old colleague

’s

(it’s officially out today!) and bookmarked so many things I want to make—Chilled Green Tahini Soba, Steamed Mussels with Sake & Coconut, Broiler Lamb Kofta with Grated Tomato Sauce!

They loved it! I swear!

Today’s newsletter is a breakdown of how brand social managers should approach breaking news. This guide is specifically about reacting to current events and world news, and not how brands should address customer backlash or product issues. The newsletter covers:

Pre-work all brands should do before any news breaks

How to decide whether to pause posts

Types of responses or statements your brand might make

The importance of community management during these moments

Why a debrief is always necessary

I’ve also included some example posts and additional resources.

Let me know in the comments if there are any helpful tips you have for navigating these moments! Let’s dive in.